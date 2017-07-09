Pediatric cancer center seeks donations to build more clean rooms

The National Center for Child Health and Development in Tokyo is using crowdfunding to create two additional clean rooms needed to treat pediatric cancer.

The center is aiming to raise ¥15 million by Sept. 8. Donations will be returned if the center fails to reach its target, it said.

To treat leukemia and immunodeficiency disorders, patients may receive transplants of blood-forming stem cells from donors. They must live in a sterile room for three to four weeks as they are susceptible to infections.

The center’s Children’s Cancer Center houses a hospital and research institute where 30 stem cell transplants are carried out annually. It has two clean rooms but needs more to cope with the rise in patients.

To meet demand, the center is also soliciting corporate donations. It hopes to begin designing the rooms in fiscal 2018.

A 17-year-old high school student who was treated in one of the clean rooms at the center said the atmosphere inside was gloomy and that its shower was out of order.

“I will be happy if people who are using the room next time will be able to stay in more comfortable surroundings,” he said.

The crowdfunding URL is readyfor.jp/projects/ncchd-clean-room