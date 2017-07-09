Shogi boom proves boon for languishing maker of game pieces in Yamagata

The shogi boom sparked by a 14-year-old prodigy is helping to revitalize the city of Tendo in Yamagata Prefecture, which is known as the nation’s largest producer of shogi pieces.

Although his record-breaking winning streak was snapped at 29 games, Sota Fujii’s impressive performance is breathing new life into the chess-like traditional board game.

Demand for shogi pieces has surged thanks to their increasing use as rewards for those who donate to Tendo under its furusato nozei (hometown donation) program for tax deductions.

Although the number of craftsmen who make shogi pieces by hand had been falling, efforts to train successors are now underway in Tendo.

“We were previously able to deliver products in two to three weeks, but these days we sometimes have customers waiting for six weeks,” said Masaharu Nakajima, the 56-year-old owner of Nakajima Seikichi Shoten, the city’s largest shogi piece maker, founded in 1877.

Orders for a ¥5,000 budget shogi set including the board have recently increased by about threefold for an average year, Nakajima said.

According to the Tendo Municipal Government, shipments of pieces peaked in 1980 at ¥471 million. After bottoming out at ¥128 million in 2010, shipments recovered to ¥151 million in 2014.

In addition to the tax-deductible hometown donation program, the popularity of the manga “Sangatsu no Lion” (“March Comes in Like a Lion”), in which shogi plays a prominent role, has supported the recovery in shipments.

Under the furusato nozei program, people can make donations to their hometowns or other governments to qualify for deductions on their income and residential taxes. In many cases, they receive gifts from governments they donated to.

In fiscal 2014, the Tendo Municipal Government started using shogi pieces as gifts for those donating ¥10,000 or more, including them among other rewards offered through the program.

The city sent out more than 200,000 shogi pieces over three years, with deliveries sometimes taking several months due to brisk demand.

At Nakajima Seikichi Shoten, shogi pieces for the furusato nozei program constituted about 30 percent of its sales in 2016.

The recovery in shipments received an additional boost from Fujii’s winning streak, which started attracting attention in March. Donors requesting shogi sets from Tendo’s list of rewards have nearly tripled since.

“Inspired by Fujii’s run of victories, more people want their children and grandchildren to play shogi,” a Tendo official said, recounting the results of a recent questionnaire.

Budget shogi pieces with characters etched into their surfaces by machine are widely available, and sales have grown rapidly. But the number of craftsmen who can inscribe the characters by hand has been declining steadily.

The Shogi Pieces Makers Cooperative Society of Yamagata had 18 members at the end of March, many of them over 60.

The organization has been hosting lectures to train successors for the past 20 years. A course on hand-inscribing, launched in fiscal 2015, now has eight students.

One of them is Tsuyoshi Goto, a 40-year-old affiliated with Horikoshi, a Tendo-based shogi maker founded in 1947.

The company mainly makes shogi pieces by machine but has plans to sell handmade pieces to meet demand, Goto said.

“Shogi pieces made in Tendo are traditional crafts of the nation,” said Kazuo Sakurai, a 69-year-old craftsman who makes high-quality pieces by hand and gives lectures for the course. “We must pass on this skill properly to future generations.”