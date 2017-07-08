Peru’s Alberto Fujimori is hospitalized due to heart trouble

Peru’s jailed ex-leader Alberto Fujimori was taken to a hospital Friday after showing signs of hypertension and irregular heartbeat, his doctor said.

The hospital trip comes on the same day that Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said a potential pardon for Fujimori would not be immediate, as had been speculated, but depended on a medical report that will likely be issued by the end of the year.

Fujimori — who turns 79 on July 28 — was jailed in 2007 for his role in killings by a death squad targeting supposed guerrillas in the 1990s. He was also convicted of embezzlement and bribery.

“We have brought him to the clinic tonight,” said Fujimori’s physician, Alejandro Aguinaga, saying the ex-leader showed signs of “a hypertensive crisis with arrhythmia” and would be evaluated.

He was undergoing tests after which doctors would determine whether he should remain hospitalized or be transferred back to the police headquarters in a Lima suburb where he was being held.

Fujimori has suffered a series of health setbacks, and had a weeklong hospital stint last May for a heart condition.

He has also been in and out of the hospital with back and stomach trouble and growths on his tongue, which has been operated on several times for cancer.

Peruvian law allows the president to offer pardons for Independence Day — celebrated on July 28 — and for Christmas.

Kucynski told a local radio station Friday that he anticipated a decision “before the end of the year” based on “professional opinions” following a medical recommendation.

Peruvians marched through the streets on Friday to urge Kuczynski not to pardon Fujimori.

Kuczynski’s promise not to pardon Fujimori during last year’s presidential election helped him scrape together a narrow victory against Fujimori’s daughter, Keiko Fujimori.

But last month Kuczynski proposed a potential pardon for Fujimori for health reasons as his finance minister was ousted by Congress, which is dominated by Fujimori’s supporters.

“It would be a betrayal. A betrayal of his word and his promise to the families of the victims of the dictatorship,” said protest organizer Jorge Rodriguez.

At least 2,000 protesters participated in the march through the streets of Lima, witnesses said.

“Fujimori’s human rights violations cannot be pardoned for humanitarian reasons,” said Giancarlo Portugal, a 26-year-old student who participated in the march.

Fujimori has been convicted of leading groups that massacred civilians and kidnapped journalists during his years in office from 1990 to 2000. Despite his autocratic style, Fujimori still has a solid following among Peruvians who credit him with fixing an economy in crisis and quashing a bloody leftist insurgency.

A May Ipsos poll found that 59 percent of Peruvians back a humanitarian pardon for Fujimori.

Kuczynski, who took office nearly a year ago to cap a distinguished career in finance and public administration, has vowed to transform Peru into a modern country and is leading regional efforts to pressure Venezuela to enact democratic reforms.