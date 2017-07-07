Japan’s first Muji hotel to open in Ginza in spring 2019

Ryohin Keikaku Co. will open a hotel in spring 2019 in Tokyo’s posh Ginza district, the operator of the Muji household item shops has said.

The hotel, tentatively called Muji Hotel, will become the first of its kind to be developed in Japan by Ryohin Keikaku, which is also planning to open two hotels in China.

Muji Hotel will be housed in a commercial complex building, together with a new Muji flagship store with a total sales floor space of 3,300 sq. meters, the company said.

The building, to be constructed by publisher The Yomiuri Shimbun and real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan Co., will have 10 floors above ground and three below.

The Muji flagship store will occupy the first basement level to the fifth floor and part of the sixth floor, while Muji Hotel will be in part of the sixth floor and on floors seven and above.

Ryohin Keikaku President and Representative Director Satoru Matsuzaki told a news conference that he hopes Muji Hotel will become “a place where customers can thoroughly experience Muji product lineups.”

Ryohin Keikaku aims to attract foreign tourists to Japan with its Muji brand, which is also popular overseas, officials said.

Muji Hotel will be designed and operated by Tokyo-based UDS Ltd., a unit of Odakyu Electric Railway Co. Ryohin Keikaku will supervise interior designs and offer Muji furniture for the hotel.

Hotel charges have yet to be decided.

Japan has seen record numbers of foreign visitors in recent years, with brisk tourist spending in urban centers, including the Ginza district.