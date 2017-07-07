Dollar hits two-month highs around ¥113.80 on BOJ operation

The dollar jumped to the highest levels in nearly two months around ¥113.80 in Tokyo trading Friday, after the Bank of Japan conducted its first fixed-rate bond buying operation in five months to rein in long-term Japanese government bond yields.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.69-73, up from ¥113.32-33 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at 1.1419-1423, up from $1.1351-1352, and at ¥129.83-83, up from ¥128.65-66.

The euro briefly advanced to 130.00-00 in late afternoon trading, hitting the ¥130 line for the first time since February 2016, amid speculation about the European Central Bank starting reducing its bond purchases.

The dollar hovered modestly above ¥113 before the BOJ offered in the mid-morning to unlimitedly buy 10-year JGBs at a fixed yield. Following the offer, the U.S. unit shot up above ¥113.80.

Pressured by sluggish stock price movements, the greenback sank below ¥113.50 temporarily in the afternoon. But it regained strength thanks to buybacks, traders said.

“Selling of the yen against the dollar and the euro accelerated in anticipation for wider gaps between Japanese interest rates and U.S. and European rates,” a currency broker said.

U.S. and European bond yields rose overnight following the release of the minutes of last month’s policy meeting of the ECB, which disclosed policymakers’ discussions about “tapering” of the bank’s quantitative easing policy.

“Chances cannot be ruled out that the dollar will climb close to ¥115,” if U.S. jobs numbers for June, to be released by the Labor Department later on Friday, turn out to be strong, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.