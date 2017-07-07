Tokyo stocks fall further amid higher interest rates

Stocks lost further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, weighed down by rises in long-term interest rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average lost 64.97 points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 19,929.09. On Thursday, the price gauge fell 87.57 points to finish below 20,000.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, ended down 8.47 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,607.06, after losing 3.10 points the previous day.

The Tokyo market opened sharply lower with the key Nikkei average losing more than 135 points, in the wake of drops in U.S. and European shares prompted by rises in long-term interest rates.

European and U.S. interest rates went up after the release of the minutes of the European Central Bank’s policy-setting meeting last month, which showed that ECB policymakers discussed “tapering” of the bank’s bond-purchasing program, brokers said.

The yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds also rose. But stocks went north after the Bank of Japan purchased unlimited amounts of 10-year JGBs at a fixed rate to curb the yield increase.

The dollar’s strengthening above ¥113.50 underpinned the market, brokers said.

But the market failed to return to positive territory, as its upside grew heavy in the afternoon on position-adjustment selling before the weekend, they added.

Investors took to the sidelines to await the U.S. government’s employment report for June due out later in the day, leading to the narrow share price movements in the afternoon, according to Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities Co.

Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc., said he expects many players will be in “a position-adjustment mood” next week, given their dull reactions to positive external developments, such as the yen’s weakening against the dollar.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,471 to 455 in the TSE’s first section, while 95 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.653 billion shares, from Thursday’s 1.683 billion shares.

Real estate developers, including Japan Airport Terminal, Mitsui Fudosan, Mitsubishi Estate and Sumitomo Realty, were hit by selling, and so were Kansai Electric, Osaka Gas, Tohoku Electric, Toho Gas and other utilities.

Among other major losers were camera maker Canon, retailer Seven & i Holdings and design firm Nomura.

By contrast, export-oriented issues, such as automakers Mazda, Nissan and Toyota, attracted buybacks.

Insurers Sony Financial Holdings, Dai-ichi Life, T&D Holdings and Tokio Marine were also on the plus side.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average fell 20 points to 19,950.