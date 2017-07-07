Japan’s real wages up 0.1% on year, the first rise in five months

Japan’s real wages in May gained 0.1 percent from a year earlier for the first rise in five months, the government said Friday.

Total cash earnings per worker, including base and overtime pay, increased 0.7 percent to an average ¥270,241 (around $2,300), the second consecutive monthly rise, the Health and Welfare Ministry also said in a preliminary report.

“As the ratio of part-time workers fell and that of regular and other workers with higher wages increased, growth in total earnings topped a rise in consumer prices,” a ministry official said.

The number of workers grew 2.6 percent, while total hours worked, including overtime work, increased 1.2 percent, the first rise in eight months, the ministry said, adding these factors also contribute to the rise in wages in real, or inflation-adjusted, terms.

Average base pay and other scheduled wages rose 0.9 percent to ¥241,008, while unscheduled wages, including overtime pay, grew 0.7 percent to ¥19,100.