EU probes Canon’s acquisition of Toshiba medical unit

The European Union has started a full investigation into Canon Inc. for an alleged breach of EU rules through its acquisition of Toshiba Medical Systems Corp., the European Commission said Thursday.

The EU’s executive branch has sent a letter of objection to Canon, the first stage of a full-fledged investigation.

If Canon is found guilty, the major precision equipment maker may face fines of up to 10 percent of its annual sales.

The commission said its approval of the deal, implemented last year, will not be canceled regardless of the results of the probe.

Canon paid the full acquisition costs before filing for approval of the deal, in violation of the EU rules, according to the commission.