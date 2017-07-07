Subatomic particle with unique structure found

European scientists have discovered a new subatomic particle containing a never-before-seen combination of quarks, the most basic building blocks of matter.

The particle, a baryon dubbed Xi cc, contains two heavy “charm” quarks and one “up” quark, and has about four times the mass of a more familiar baryon, the proton.

The particle is predicted in the Standard Model of particle physics, and its discovery was “not a shock,” said Matthew Charles of the LPNHE physics lab in Paris.

He is one of about 800 scientists to attach their names to the discovery by the Large Hadron Collider of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN).

The collider is most famous for discovering the Higgs boson, which confers mass on matter.

The new particle is the first seen with two such heavy quarks, said the team.

There are six types of quark, with exotic names such as “charm,” “strange” and “beauty.” The “charm,” “top” and “bottom” quarks are the heaviest types.

Quarks make up baryons such as protons and neutrons, which comprise most of the mass in known forms of matter.

Baryons gather together in atoms, which form the molecules that constitute matter.

“This type of particle, these doubly charmed baryons … they’ve been quite elusive,” Charles said.

The two heavy quarks are in a dance that’s just like the interaction of a star system with two suns and the third lighter quark circles the dancing pair, said Oxford physicist Guy Wilkinson, who is part of the experiment.

“People have looked for it for a long time,” Wilkinson said. He said this opens up a whole new “family” of baryons for physicists to find and study.

“It gives us a very unique and interesting laboratory to give us an interesting new angle on the behavior of the strong interaction (between particles), which is one of the key forces in nature,” Wilkinson said.

Although the particles had a short-lived existence in the extremely dense and energetic early universe, none are left today. And to produce them in the lab requires an extreme concentration of energy, such as can be generated by the new, upgraded LHC.

The Xi cc particle is an unstable baryon, said Charles. It lives for “a very small fraction of a second” before decaying into other, lighter particles.

Its discovery will allow scientists to continue testing the Standard Model of physics — the mainstream theory of the fundamental particles that make up matter, and the forces that govern them.

It does not, however, explain dark matter, or why there is more matter than antimatter in the universe.

Critically, the model is incompatible with Einstein’s theory of general relativity — the force of gravity as we know it does not seem to work at the subatomic quantum scale.

“A big part of our work as a field is trying to put our finger on the place where the Standard Model breaks down,” to eventually find alternative explanations, said Charles.

“We’re testing things in as many different places as we can,” he said. “One of the things we … will be able to do with particles like this is to use them … for making further tests.”