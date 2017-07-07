Shizuoka man held in fatal late-night stabbing of total stranger on Mishima street

A 27-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Shizuoka Prefecture on suspicion of fatally stabbing a total stranger with a knife, police said.

Murder suspect Yuki Hanami from Mishima in the prefecture was quoted by investigators as saying, “I wanted to test my guts by killing someone,” according to an NHK report.

The victim, Kenji Masuyama, 53, was a company president in Mishima. He was stabbed in abdomen on a street in the city at around midnight Thursday on his way home, the police said. He was rushed to a hospital but later died from loss of blood.

Before being taken to the hospital, Masuyama had called an ambulance by himself, saying, “I’ve been stabbed by a total stranger.”

Hanami turned himself in to police shortly after the incident. He brought two knives with him. Another two knives were also found near the murder scene, the police said.

The murder took place in an area of shops and residences some 300 meters southwest of JR Mishima Station.