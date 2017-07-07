Cheering, flag-waving throngs, many bused in by populist party, welcome Trump in Warsaw

Donald Trump was welcomed Thursday by an enthusiastic crowd in Warsaw that chanted his name and waved U.S. and Polish flags when he delivered an address — just as Poland’s government had promised.

Poland’s conservative government had reportedly promised the U.S. president enthusiastic crowds in its formal invitation — and it clearly delivered. People chanted “Donald Trump! Donald Trump!” before and after a speech in which the U.S. leader honored Poland’s traditional patriotic values and sacrifices for freedom during World War II.

Many in the crowd, which Warsaw police estimated at 15,000, said they had come from distant cities and towns in buses organized by the country’s populist ruling Law and Justice party.

“We are here from our own convictions and belief,” said Stanislaw Niesyn, who traveled from the city of Bydgoszcz, 270 km (165 miles) away.

In Poland — unlike many places in Western Europe — many people hold Trump in genuine admiration for the way he seeks to preserve national traditions and close off borders out of fear of Islamic extremism.

One Polish-American in the crowd, Lukasz Mellerowicz, 67, said he was a Trump supporter above all because he opposes abortion.

Trump himself has shifted stances on abortion. He was once avidly pro-choice but has since declared himself pro-life, though he did not make abortion rights a centerpiece of his presidential campaign.

Many in the crowd were supporters of Poland’s ruling nationalist party, which is often at odds with its European Union allies due to the party’s strong anti-migrant policies and steps that have weakened Poland’s system of checks and balances.

Some in the crowd said they like the way both Trump and their own leaders are trying to rebuild national industries.

“The previous government tried to sell off the country,” said Zbigniew Bogdanowicz, who took a day off work to welcome Trump.

Many booed when Trump acknowledged democracy icon Lech Walesa, who was in the audience. Walesa, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, is a major adversary of the ruling party’s leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland’s most powerful politician.

Later many of the Polish critics of the government expressed dismay and embarrassment at how the crowd treated Walesa.

One Trump supporter, 70-year-old Elzbieta Dembczyk, said she traveled on one of 11 buses the ruling party had rented to bring a group from the city of Czestochowa, 200 km (125 miles) away, to Warsaw. She called Trump’s speech “very moving” and said she was shocked at how well Trump seemed to know Polish history.

“He knows everything and he said everything exactly as it was,” she said.

There was also a small group that turned out to protest Trump’s presence in Poland.

Trump made his emotional address to the Poles speaking at the foot of the metal-and-stone Monument to the Warsaw Uprising, a heroic but failed 1944 uprising by Poland’s clandestine Home Army against the occupying Nazi Germans.

The monument stands near the still-existing entry into the city’s sewer system that the insurgents and civilians used to flee the area as it was being overtaken by the Nazis. At least 150,000 Poles — both fighters and civilians — died in the fierce street fighting in the uprising.

It was unveiled on Aug. 1, 1989, on the 45th anniversary of the start of the uprising. It shows some fighters entering the sewer opening, while others are fleeing a wall that is collapsing after an explosion. It is a site of great emotions and pride for Poles.

In 1994, during the 50th anniversary observances, German President Roman Herzog apologized at the site for Germany’s World War II crimes.

As Trump’s tight schedule during the brief visit Thursday to Warsaw did not include another key memorial of a dramatic struggle, the Monument to the Warsaw Ghetto Heroes, Ivanka Trump was there and laid flowers in homage to the fighters.

Unveiled on April 19, 1948, on the fifth anniversary of the start of the uprising, the massive granite-and-metal memorial honors hundreds of Jewish fighters who on April 19, 1943, began their struggle as the Nazis were liquidating the ghetto and transporting thousands of its remaining residents to the Treblinka death camp. The monument’s metal figures show the determination of the fighters.

The fighters took up arms, choosing to die in an overwhelmingly lopsided battle. Only a handful of them managed to escape the burning ghetto.

The memorial stands in the center of the former ghetto, near where the fighting began.

Some 400,000 Jews perished in the Warsaw ghetto that the Nazis set up in 1940.

Ivanka Trump also visited the nearby new POLIN museum of the history of Poland’s Je