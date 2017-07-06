Dollar hovers around ¥¥113.30 in Tokyo after jostled by oil prices, U.S. data

The dollar moved around ¥113.30 in late Tokyo trading Thursday, after temporarily losing ground below ¥113 in response to sluggish U.S. economic data and dropping oil prices.

At 5 p.m. the dollar stood at ¥113.32-33, down from ¥113.49-49 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1351-1352, down from $1.1363-1363, and at ¥128.65-66, down from ¥128.96-97.

The earlier decline was also attributable to Japanese exporters’ selling against the yen, and falls in Japanese share prices and long-term U.S. Treasury yields, traders said.

A foreign-exchange margin trader said investors stepped up selling of the U.S. currency after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting meeting last month, released Wednesday, showed that some Fed policymakers favored the idea of deferring reductions in the central bank’s swollen securities holdings “until later in the year.”

But the minutes largely had a “neutral” impact on the market as they suggested that the Fed’s stance of continuing to raise interest rates and cutting its balance sheet would remain unchanged, an official at a major Japanese bank said.

After struggling for direction, the dollar turned up as Tokyo stocks showed some resilience and Treasury yields regained strength.

Depending on numbers in Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s U.S. private-sector jobs report for June and the U.S. Institute for Supply Management’s nonmanufacturing business index for the same month, both to be released later in the day, the greenback could come close to ¥114, a bank-affiliated securities house official said.