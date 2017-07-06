Guide to rush hour congestion rates

How crowded are Tokyo’s trains during the morning rush hour?

The transport ministry has a list of congestion rates that explain what it’s like to ride those jam-packed trains.

100 percent — People still have enough personal space and are able to take a seat or stand while holding onto the straps or hand rails.

150 percent— It’s a little more crowded but still roomy enough to read a newspaper. At 180 percent, newspapers must be folded to read.

200 percent — At double the capacity, passengers are squashed against each other in each compartment but can somehow manage to read small magazines.

250 percent — Passengers are like sardines, unable to move and swaying to and fro at the mercy of the train.

According to a transport ministry official, the average congestion rate for a Tokyo rush-hour train was 164 percent in fiscal 2015, down from 203 percent in fiscal 1990. But that’s still a lot higher than Osaka and Nagoya, which averaged 124 percent and 134 percent, respectively, in fiscal 2015.

Here is a list of the five train and subway lines that had the worst congestion rates in the Tokyo metropolitan area as tallied by the ministry in fiscal 2015.

Tokyo Metro Co. Tozai Line, between Kiba and Monzen-Nakacho stations, from 7:50 to 8:50 a.m.: 199 percent.

JR East Sobu Line, between Kinshicho and Ryogoku stations, from 7:34 to 8:34 a.m.: 199 percent.

JR East Yokosuka Line, between Musashi Kosugi and Nishioi stations, from 7:26 to 8:26 a.m.: 193 percent.

Odakyu Electric Railway Co.’s Odakyu Line, between Setagaya-Daita and Shimokitazawa stations, from 7:46 to 8:48 a.m.: 191 percent.

Tokyo Metro Nambu Line, between Musashi-Nakahara and Musashi-Kosugi stations, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.: 190 percent.