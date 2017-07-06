Wakayama union chief defeats Tokyo rival to take helm of JA Zenchu

The Central Union of Agricultural Cooperatives, or JA Zenchu, has tapped Toru Nakaya, head of the JA union in Wakayama, to be the next leader of the national organization for farmers and agricultural cooperatives.

Nakaya, 67, is set to succeed current chief Choe Okuno after a recent election for the top post. He will be the first JA Zenchu chief elected from the Wakayama union. His appointment is slated to be formalized at the central union’s extraordinary general meeting on Aug. 10. He will receive a three-year term.

Nakaya’s challenges will include how to deal with the farm-sector reform compiled by the government. Many in JA Zenchu are critical of the measures.

“Reforms are necessary, but there are things that must be protected,” Nakaya told a news conference Wednesday in the city of Wakayama, urging a case-by-case approach.

“The most important thing is to increase farmers’ incomes,” he stressed.

In the JA Zenchu leadership election, which began late last month and lasted until this week, Nakaya defeated his sole rival, Masatoshi Sudo, 69, chief of the JA union in Tokyo, by winning 152 of the 240 valid votes from JA union representatives across the nation.

The vote tally was the first JA Zenchu has ever released for its leadership election.