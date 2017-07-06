In Japan, 20% of bus drivers work for 13-plus hours daily, 25% get less than five hours of sleep

Close to 20 percent of bus drivers in Japan work for 13 hours or more daily, a recent transport ministry survey has found.

One in four drivers sleeps less than five hours, the survey also said. The results suggest some bus drivers are working in a severe environment.

“We want to see an improvement,” a ministry official said, warning that long working hours that violate national standards may cause safety problems.

Asked about daily work schedules, including break times, over the past four weeks, 19.1 percent cited at least 13 hours on average. Japan limits drivers’ daily on-duty hours to 13 hours in principle.

The survey also found that 24.9 percent sleep less than five hours daily, 63.7 percent for five to seven hours and 11.4 percent for more than seven hours.

The official said there are no legal rules on bus drivers’ sleeping hours and that reasons for the short amounts of sleep are unknown. The official called for boosting efforts to take enough sleep and manage health.

The survey was conducted between March and May through labor unions in response to a request from a panel the government set up to discuss measures to prevent bus accidents following a fatal crash in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, last year.

Answers came from 7,083 drivers, or over 5 percent of all bus drivers across the country.