LDP lawmakers play it safe on revising Constitution after Tokyo election defeat

Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers called for a cautious approach to revising the Constitution at a meeting Wednesday of the LDP’s task force on the issue, following the ruling party’s historic defeat in Sunday’s Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election.

The meeting confirmed that the LDP will continue to pursue internal talks in line with a plan put forward by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — who also heads the party — to submit proposals to revise the supreme law during an extraordinary Diet session this autumn.

The election has been seen as a referendum on Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s one-year in office, but it also served to gauge popular support for Abe’s government. Political observers speculate that the LDP’s defeat could stymie Abe’s efforts to move ahead quickly with the politically sensitive issue of revising Japan’s war-renouncing Constitution.

“We’ll hold careful discussions with the aim of drawing up specific proposals for a constitutional amendment by the extraordinary Diet session,” said Okiharu Yasuoka, head of the LDP task force, at the meeting.

No participant raised clear objections to this statement, but former regional revitalization minister Shigeru Ishiba commented that “In the metropolitan assembly election, I felt the public wished us to work in a deliberate manner.”

“We shouldn’t hurry or proceed on any presumed schedule,” Ishiba stressed.

Echoing Ishiba’s view, former administrative reform minister Taro Kono said, “We need to have many discussions (on any constitutional amendments).”

Former Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters, “We had a grim election result, so we have to be more careful in working out (proposals to revise the Constitution).”

Concerns about Abe’s drive to amend the Constitution are also increasingly apparent within Komeito, the LDP’s junior coalition partner.

“The government’s job is to promote Abenomics,” said Komeito party chief Natsuo Yamaguchi at a news conference, referring to Abe’s namesake economic policies. “The Constitution is not what the government should be dealing with,” he continued, adding that for now he will watch how the LDP reckons with the post-election defeat and how it responds.

Observers say Abe may now be forced to reconsider his strategy for achieving his long-cherished goal of revising the Constitution, which was drafted under U.S. occupation following Japan’s surrender in World War II.

Before the Tokyo election, Abe’s firm base in the LDP allowed him to steer the Diet toward proposed revisions to the top law during next year’s ordinary session, with a view to putting a revised Constitution into force in 2020.

But the LDP’s Tokyo assembly bloc plunged in the election from 57 seats to 23, the lowest number ever for the party.

Within the LDP, advancing talks on constitutional amendments is now viewed as increasingly difficult for the time being.

Meanwhile, having secured seats for all 23 of the party’s candidates in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly poll, Komeito may expand its influence in the ruling coalition.

“The LDP now needs to work with our timetable on the Constitution,” a ranking member of Komeito said.