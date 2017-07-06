Including grandparents in U.S. travel ban is ‘preposterous,’ Hawaiian state attorneys say
Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin speaks at a news conference about President Donald Donald Trump's travel ban on June 30 in Honolulu. Chin says the scaled-back version of Trump's travel ban has illogical standards for who should be prohibited from entering the country. Chin questioned why a stepbrother or stepsister should be allowed into the country but not a grandmother. | AP

/

Including grandparents in U.S. travel ban is ‘preposterous,’ Hawaiian state attorneys say

AP

HONOLULU – Hawaiian state attorneys challenging the Trump administration’s travel ban say the U.S. government is holding on to the “preposterous contention” that grandparents aren’t considered close family relationships.

Under the partially reinstated ban, people from six majority-Muslim countries who want new visas must have a close family relationship or a relationship with an entity such as a business in the U.S.

Those family relationships include parent, spouse, child or sibling.

Hawaii filed an emergency motion asking a judge to clarify that the ban can’t be enforced if the relationship involves grandparents and others.

The government, however, said close family relationships are defined by the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Hawaii responded Wednesday by saying other immigration laws include family members the Trump administration wants to exclude.

A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed for the partially restored travel ban.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin speaks at a news conference about President Donald Donald Trump's travel ban on June 30 in Honolulu. Chin says the scaled-back version of Trump's travel ban has illogical standards for who should be prohibited from entering the country. Chin questioned why a stepbrother or stepsister should be allowed into the country but not a grandmother. | AP

, , , , , ,