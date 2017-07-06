U.S. woman arrested at Haneda airport after dumping 100 bullets into trash can

Police on Wednesday arrested an American woman in her 60s who arrived at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on suspicion of bringing 100 live bullets into Japan in violation of the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

She dumped the bullets in a trash can at the airport, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman has admitted the charge, saying she realized after entering Japan that the bullets were in her bag and then dumped them, the police said.

She is suspected of carrying 100 live bullets for a .22 caliber pistol at the international terminal of the airport in Tokyo’s Ota Ward at around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the police, the woman entered Japan on Tuesday with her husband to transfer to a flight to Southeast Asia. She noticed that the bullets were in her bag when she opened it to have a meal, the police said.

The woman told the police that the bullets may be for a gun owned by her son in the United States.

A janitor in the airport found the bullets in the trash can.