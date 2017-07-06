Driver in 2016 Nagano bus crash fatal to 15 was unfit to deal with emergencies, probe concludes

An auto accident investigation commission said Wednesday that an aptitude test conducted on the driver who caused a deadly bus crash in Nagano Prefecture last year showed a tendency to mishandle emergency situations.

The test was conducted by his previous employer, but his employer at the time of the crash did not conduct a similar test and allowed him to drive a large bus without proper instructions or training, the commission’s investigative report showed.

In the January 2016 accident, the charter bus from Tokyo careened off a road while traveling downhill in the town of Karuizawa, killing 13 passengers and two drivers, including the 65-year-old man who was at the wheel. The passengers who died were all university students.

A transport ministry commission that investigated the accident pinned the blame squarely on the driver, saying he lost control of the bus after allowing it to gain speed by driving downhill with hardly any application of the brakes.

The commission said in the report that the accident could have been prevented if the driver’s employer had made him take a similar aptitude test when hiring him, because such a test would have drawn a similar conclusion about his handling of emergency situations.

The report found that his employer, a Tokyo-based bus operator, increased the risk of accidents involving its drivers by not ordering them to take regular health checks or conducting roll calls before they set off.

While the commission called for the transport ministry to increase its checks on bus operators, the ministry has already toughened its supervision of charter bus operators, now requiring them to renew their business permits every five years.

As for aptitude tests, a relevant law prior to the accident did not require a driver to take one when being hired as long as the driver had taken one at a different company within three years. But after the accident, the law was revised and charter bus drivers are now required to take such tests when they are hired.

Based on its findings from a simulated crash and roadside camera footage, the commission concluded that the bus was traveling downhill for about 1 km with hardly any engine or foot braking. The bus eventually went off the road after failing to negotiate a left curve at a speed of 95 kph, far above the speed limit in the area.