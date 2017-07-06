Congressman criticized for concentration camp video
Republican candidate Clay Higgins, with his wife, Becca, addresses supporters in December after his victory in Louisiana's 3rd congressional district run-off election in Lake Charles. Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum have criticized Higgins for narrating part of a five-minute video from inside a former gas chamber at the Nazi concentration camp in Poland. Louisiana news outlets report that Higgins posted the video Saturday. | LEE CELANO / THE DAILY ADVERTISER / VIA AP, FILE

NEW ORLEANS – The director of a global Holocaust research center says a Louisiana congressman probably didn’t have bad intentions when he shot a video inside a gas chamber at a former concentration camp in Poland. But he says it was wrong to do so.

In the five-minute video recorded at Auschwitz and posted Saturday, Republican Rep. Clay Higgins describes the horrors that took place there and says the U.S. military “must be invincible.”

Efraim Zuroff heads the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Israel. He said Wednesday that it was inappropriate of Higgins to record a political message inside the gas chamber.

Higgins’ spokesman declined comment.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum criticized the video Tuesday, saying the building where genocide was committed against thousands of Jews should not be used as a stage.

