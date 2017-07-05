10,000 support doctors, 12 million helpers to be trained to assist dementia sufferers

The government said Wednesday it hopes to train 10,000 doctors and 12 million people nationwide to support dementia patients by fiscal 2020.

The numerical targets were among new fiscal 2020 interim goals in the government’s new Orange Plan strategy on dementia care that covers the years through fiscal 2025, which ends in March 2026.

The previous interim goals called for training 5,000 support doctors and 8 million supporters by fiscal 2017. But the goals were achieved, at 6,000 doctors and 8.8 million supporters as of the end of fiscal 2016.

Dementia support doctors are not specialists in the disease but can play supportive roles in treating patients.

Dementia supporters provide help to patients and their families. Anyone can become a supporter after completing corporate or municipal training programs.

The government maintained its goal of setting up 500 dementia-related disease medical centers, or medical institutions designated by prefectural governments to investigate causes of dementia, as there were 375 such institutions at the end of fiscal 2016.

The new Orange plan also called on all municipalities to set up places where patients and their families can talk to health nurses and other experts.