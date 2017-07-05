Former senior Narita airport executive is arrested on bribery charges

The Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday arrested Yoshiyuki Kurita, 64, a former senior executive of Narita International Airport Corp., for allegedly receiving ¥600,000 in bribes in return for business favors.

Police officers searched the operator of Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, to obtain evidence of the violation of the companies law.

Katsunori Koshikawa, 47, president of a construction firm in Tako, Chiba Prefecture, and his wife, Minako, 46, were also arrested for allegedly giving bribes in violation of the law. The department has not disclosed whether the suspects have admitted the allegations.

According to the arrest warrant Kurita, who lives in Yachiyo, Chiba Prefecture, is suspected of receiving around late January the cash paid as a reward for allowing Koshikawa’s group to win goods supply orders from the airport operator.

Besides being in the construction business, Koshikawa’s group also engages in logistics and office supply operations.

Kurita, who left the airport corporation last month, was deputy chief of the corporation’s Airport Operations Division and in charge of security. He also had the authority to choose goods suppliers.

The police had questioned Kurita on a voluntary basis and had searched his home.