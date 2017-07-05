Dollar rebounds to ¥113.50 in Tokyo after drop amid tensions with North Korea

The dollar advanced to levels around ¥113.50 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, after weakening to around ¥112.80 amid heightened tensions in the wake of North Korea’s missile firing the previous day.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.49-49, up from ¥113.10-10 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1363-1363, up from $1.1361-1361, and at ¥128.96-97, up from ¥128.50-51.

The dollar slipped below ¥113 early in the morning, as risk-averse sentiment spread among investors after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson issued a statement condemning North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Later in the morning, regular purchases by Japanese importers buoyed the dollar to around ¥113.10, but the U.S. currency dropped back to near ¥112.80, dampened by falls on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and South Korea’s warning of a possible nuclear test by Pyongyang, traders said.

In the afternoon, however, the dollar staged a rally against the yen as Japanese shares returned to positive territory while long-term U.S. Treasury yields resisted falling further in off-hours trading, they said.

Confirming the dollar’s solid downside, players stepped up repurchases, a currency broker said.

In late trading, the greenback topped ¥113.50 as the U.S. interest rates jumped, market sources said.