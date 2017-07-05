Miki Sudo downs 41 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win New York contest for fourth time

Miki Sudo won the women’s title in the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest Tuesday in Coney Island, New York, for the fourth straight year.

Sudo, 31, who lives in Las Vegas, ate 41 hot dogs in 10 minutes, exceeding last year’s result of 38.5 hot dogs. The second finisher, Michelle Lesco, 33, ate 32.5 hot dogs.

Sudo’s rival, Sonya Thomas, 49, who holds the female record of 45 hot dogs, ate 30 this time around.

Sudo expressed her wish to win a fifth straight title, saying she hopes next time she will be able to eat even more.

Born to a Japanese father and an American mother in New York, Sudo lived in Japan between the ages of 4 and 12.

In the men’s division, Joey Chestnut, 33, took home his 10th title. He ate a record 72 hot dogs, topping his previous record of 70, which he achieved last year.