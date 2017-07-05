Within minutes of North Korea missile launch, local Japan governments spring into action

When North Korea test-fired a missile on Tuesday morning, officials from communities near the Sea of Japan worked quickly to gather information and confirm the safety of fishing vessels.

Amid torrential rain, officials from Tsubame, Niigata Prefecture were collecting information on the missile launch. Officials said few people were outside Tuesday due to the rain. An evacuation drill simulating a missile launch was conducted in the city on June 12. Although some time has passed since the drill, people in the city remain on alert, an official from the city’s disaster prevention department said.

At around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, about 10 minutes after the missile is reported to have been fired, Yamagata Prefecture received information on the launch from the Fisheries Agency, the Japan Coast Guard and the Cabinet Secretariat. By around 10:40 a.m., the prefectural government confirmed the safety of a total of 223 ships, including commercial fishing boats and research vessels owned by the prefecture.

Squid fishing started last month, but few fishing boats were at sea Tuesday because the fish markets were closed, a Yamagata government official said.

“We can’t stop fishing even if a missile may fall,” said Shinichi Tsuchida, a 60-year-old employee of the Yamagata prefectural fishery cooperative association. “If we do, then we loose our livelihood.”

A missile evacuation drill was held in the city of Sakata in the prefecture on June 9.

Authorities in Akita Prefecture also relayed information to municipalities and fishery cooperatives after being informed by the internal affairs ministry’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency that the missile may have fallen into Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. The Akita government instructed companies operating fishing vessels to confirm their safety.

“I think we were able to handle the situation smoothly,” said an official from the prefectural government’s disaster prevention department. “We want the state government to quickly pass on any information it has.”