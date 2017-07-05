Mandatory lessons, tougher tests prompt more elderly drivers to surrender their licenses

About 106,000 people aged 75 or older voluntarily returned their driver’s licenses in Japan between January and May, a much faster pace than a year earlier.

In March, the revised Road Traffic Law came into force, introducing tougher tests to detect signs of dementia among elderly drivers renewing their licenses. Last year, a total of about 162,000 drivers aged 75 or older returned their licenses.

In the period from January to May, the number of fatal traffic accidents caused by people aged 75 or older plunged 14.2 percent from a year earlier to 151, hitting the lowest level in 10 years, apparently reflecting the new legislation.

Outstanding issues include how to secure doctors for diagnosing dementia and how to reduce waiting times for mandatory driving lessons.

According to the National Police Agency, close to 56,000 drivers aged 75 or older surrendered their licenses in the 81 days after the March revision came in the law.

The result reflected “a growing interest in safe driving after traffic accidents involving elderly people became a social problem,” an NPA official said.

By prefecture, the share of people aged 75 or older who voluntarily returned their licenses was highest in Tokyo, at 3.18 percent, followed by Osaka, at 3 percent, and Kanagawa, at 2.63 percent.

In the past decade, there have been on average 450 fatal accidents per year caused by drivers age 75 or older. This year, the figure may fall below 400 if the current pace continues.

People age 75 or older accounted for 12.2 percent of all drivers who caused fatal traffic accidents during the January-May period, down 0.8 percentage point year on year. Last year, the figure hit a record high of 13.5 percent.

Under the revised road traffic law, elderly drivers are obliged to seek doctors’ diagnosis if their memory or judgement is found to have deteriorated during tests to renew their licenses. If diagnosed with dementia, drivers must relinquish their licenses.

The NPA expects the annual number of drivers taking such tests to increase 10-times to about 50,000 following the law revision.

The agency has secured close to 4,800 doctors for the testing, in cooperation with medical associations and other entities. But there are regional gaps in the number of such medical experts, it said.

In Japan, drivers age 70 or older must take driving lessons to renew their licenses.

As of the end of last year, the number of such lessons at designated driving schools totaled 1,332, down by about 200 from a decade before due in part to the nation’s low birthrate.

The average waiting time for the lessons stood at 56.9 days as of January.

“We aim to conduct such lessons at more of the driver’s license centers and other facilities run by police,” the NPA official said.

Training sessions are held at 60 police facilities in 27 prefectures, according to the NPA.