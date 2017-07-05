Meteorological Agency official: Shimane seeing rain ‘like it has never seen before’

The Meteorological Agency issued an emergency warning for heavy rain hitting parts of Shimane Prefecture on Wednesday morning.

“(Shimane) is seeing really heavy rain like it has never seen before. This is an extraordinary situation in which serious crises are approaching. Some disasters, such as landslide and flood, may be already occurring,” an agency official said in a news conference held at 7 a.m. that was aired in TV programs.

The warning was issued in the cities of Hamada and Masuda and the towns of Onan and Tsuwano in the western prefecture.

The agency also said Shimane is expected to experience heavy rain until around noon. The warning may be expanded to neighboring Hiroshima Prefecture, the agency was quoted as saying by NHK.

“We urge you to take appropriate actions based on the information from your local municipalities,” the official said, warning people to steer clear of potentially dangerous places.

Although Typhoon Nanmadol had already passed Honshu as of Wednesday morning, it has been raining heavily in Shimane Prefecture due to rainy season front, according to the agency.