U.S.-backed forces breach eighth-century wall, fight Islamic State in heart of Raqqa

U.S.-backed forces have penetrated the heavily fortified heart of jihadist bastion Raqqa for the first time, in a key milestone in the war against the Islamic State group in Syria.

Airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition battling IS punched two holes in the medieval wall surrounding Raqqa’s Old City, allowing fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces to breach the jihadis’ defenses, Washington and the SDF said on Tuesday.

The advance — the culmination of a nearly eight-month campaign — comes as the jihadis face an expected defeat within days in Iraq’s second city Mosul, the other pivot of the cross-border “caliphate” they declared in 2014.

Coalition officials said a few hundred diehard jihadis were making a desperate last stand in just 1 sq. km of Mosul’s Old City.

In neighboring Syria, the SDF said coalition warplanes opened up two breaches in the 2.5 kmRafiqah Wall around Raqqa’s Old City, enabling its fighters to evade explosives laid by IS.

“Daesh (IS) have used this archaeological wall to launch attacks, and planted bombs and mines in its gates to hinder the advance of SDF forces,” the alliance said.

During three years of jihadi rule, Raqqa became infamous as the scene of some of IS’s worst atrocities, including public beheadings, and is thought to have been a hub for planning attacks overseas.

“There have been fierce clashes (in the Old City) since dawn today, with 200 of our fighters mobilizing to the area,” said Mohammad Khaled Shaker, a spokesman for the Syrian Elite Forces, U.S.-backed Arab fighters allied with the SDF.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said U.S.-backed forces “are clashing with IS at four points in the eastern part of the Old City” as fresh coalition air strikes pummeled other neighborhoods.

The U.S. envoy to the coalition, Brett McGurk, said on Twitter that breaching the Rafiqah Wall marked a “key milestone in (the) campaign to liberate the city.”

U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations across the Middle East, said the coalition airstrike had allowed advancing forces “to breach the Old City at locations of their choosing.”

This prevented IS from using booby-traps, landmines and suicide car bombs, “protected SDF and civilian lives, and preserved the integrity of the greatest portion of the wall,” it said.

The United Nations has raised concerns for tens of thousands of civilians trapped in Raqqa, where it says the jihadis are using many as human shields.

The Rafiqah Wall that surrounds the city’s historic heart originally dates back to the late eighth century, when as capital of the Abbasid caliphate, Raqqa was briefly the center of the Islamic world.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the advance had been supported by U.S. special forces and constituted the “most important progress” yet for the SDF, which broke into Raqqa on June 6.

But IS still controls 70 percent of the city, according to the Observatory, and the toughest battles are yet to come.

“Today, the real fight for Raqqa has begun. There are both many civilians and many mines in the Old City,” said Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman.

“The biggest challenge for the SDF will be opening up humanitarian corridors so besieged civilians can leave,” he said.

Activists were also concerned that as the SDF moved closer to the heart of Raqqa, civilian casualties would rise.

“Now that they are in the Old City, they’re in a much more densely populated area,” said Hussam Eesa from the Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently activist collective.

“We may be counting casualties by the hundreds,” he told AFP.

The coalition estimates that around 2,500 IS jihadis are defending Raqqa.

That is far more than the 200 or so IS fighters, most of them foreign, that Iraqi commanders believe are holed up in Mosul’s Old City.

Iraqi forces were moving in on the last IS-controlled neighborhoods of the Old City from all sides on Tuesday, commanders said.

“In the next two days, we will announce the complete liberation of the Old City, and therefore … the city of Mosul,” Staff Brig. Gen. Haidar al-Obeidi, a commander in the elite Counter-Terrorism Service, told AFP.

Iraqi forces have been closing in on Mosul’s Old City for months, but its maze of narrow alleyways combined with a large civilian population has made for an extremely difficult fight.

Iraqi forces are facing a rising number of suicide attacks, including some by female bombers, in the final stages of the more than eight-month-long campaign, commanders said.

But coalition officials said the jihadis were now on their last legs in their two most emblematic strongholds.