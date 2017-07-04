Dollar capped at around ¥113 in Tokyo on North Korean missile launch

The dollar gave up early gains to move at around ¥113 in Tokyo trading on Tuesday, with its topside capped by the firing by North Korea of what it claimed was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.10-10, up from ¥112.79-79 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1361-1361, down from $1.1394-1394, and at ¥128.50-51, little changed from ¥128.51-52.

After advancing to levels around ¥113.40 in overseas trading, the dollar eased to near ¥113.10 in midmorning trading in Tokyo, following the latest missile launch by the reclusive country and a downturn in the Nikkei 225 average.

The greenback’s first rise above ¥113 in about 1½ months induced profit-taking activities and selling by Japanese importers, traders said.

In the afternoon, the U.S. currency slipped through the threshold on Pyongyang’s advance notice of an important press announcement and sank further when it claimed a successful ICBM launch.

But the dollar soon retook the ¥113 line, with players turning less risk-averse after finding nothing new in the missile announcement, traders said.