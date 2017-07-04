North Korea’s decades-long nuclear missile development timeline

In the latest in a long series of nuclear and missile tests, North Korea on Tuesday test-fired a ballistic missile which analysts said could bring Alaska within its range.

Here are key dates in its decades-long missile program:

Late 1970s: Starts working on a version of the Soviet Scud-B (range 300 km). Test-fired in 1984

1987-92: Begins developing variant of Scud-C (500 km), Rodong-1 (1,300 km), Taepodong-1 (2,500 km), Musudan-1 (3,000 km) and Taepodong-2 (6,700 km)

August 1998: Test-fires Taepodong-1 over Japan as part of failed satellite launch

September 1999: Declares moratorium on long-range missile tests amid improving ties with U.S.

July 12, 2000: Fifth round of U.S.-North Korean missile talks ends without agreement after North demands $1 billion a year in return for halting missile exports

March 3, 2005: North ends moratorium on long-range missile testing, blames Bush administration’s “hostile” policy

July 5, 2006: North test-fires seven missiles, including a long-range Taepodong-2 which explodes after 40 seconds

Oct 9, 2006: North conducts its first underground nuclear test

April 5, 2009: North Korea launches long-range rocket which flies over Japan and lands in the Pacific, in what it says is an attempt to put a satellite into orbit. The United States, Japan and South Korea see it as a disguised test of a Taepodong-2

May 25, 2009: North conducts its second underground nuclear test, several times more powerful than the first

April 13, 2012: North launches what it has said is a long-range rocket to put a satellite into orbit, but it disintegrates soon after blastoff

Dec. 12, 2012: North launches a multistage rocket and successfully places an Earth observational satellite in orbit

Feb. 12, 2013: Conducts its third underground nuclear test

Jan. 6, 2016: North conducts its fourth underground nuclear test, which it says was of a hydrogen bomb — a claim doubted by most experts

March 9, 2016: Kim Jong Un claims the North has successfully miniaturized a thermonuclear warhead

April 23, 2016: North test-fires a submarine-launched ballistic missile

July 8, 2016: U.S. and South Korea announce plans to deploy an advanced missile defense system — THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense)

Aug. 3, 2016: North Korea fires a ballistic missile directly into Japan’s maritime economic zone for the first time

Sept. 9, 2016: Fifth nuclear test

March 6, 2017: North fires four ballistic missiles in what it says is an exercise to hit U.S. bases in Japan

March 7, 2017: U.S. begins deploying THAAD missile defense system in South Korea

May 14, 2017: North fires a ballistic missile which flies 700 km before landing in the Sea of Japan. Analysts say it has an imputed range of 4,500 km and brings Guam within reach

July 4, 2017: North Korea test-fires a ballistic missile which flies 930 km before landing in the Sea of Japan. Analysts say it has an imputed range of 6,700 km and brings Alaska within reach