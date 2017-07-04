Tokyo stocks fall back on profit-taking

Stocks turned lower Tuesday, after giving up early gains on waves of profit-taking amid lack of fresh trading incentives.

The Nikkei 225 average fell 23.45 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 20,032.35. On Monday, the key market gauge rose 22.37 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues, finished down 4.71 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,609.70 after climbing 2.51 points Monday.

Stocks spurted at the outset, attracting buying from investors who took heart from the dollar’s rise above ¥113 and overnight rallies in the U.S. and European markets, brokers said.

But the market came under selling pressure after the initial buying ran its course without new buying factors, and continued losing ground on selling to lock in profits while many foreign players were quiet before Independence Day in the United States.

Investor sentiment was dampened by North Korea’s ballistic missile launch and a pause in the yen’s depreciation, brokers added.

“Despite the favorable external environment, including a weaker yen and positive U.S. business sentiment, the market lacked vigor,” partly because of the U.S. holiday, Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc., said.

He also said investors refrained from active buying prior to key events this week, such as the release of U.S. employment data and the minutes of the June U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting meeting.

Hiroaki Hiwada, a strategist at Toyo Securities Co., pointed to the possibility of investors having grown risk-averse particularly after media reported that Pyongyang would make a “special and important” announcement after the market’s closing.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,374 to 530 in the first section, while 118 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.857 billion shares, from Monday’s 1.601 billion.

Losers included game maker Nintendo, mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group, chipmaking equipment producer Tokyo Electron and electronic parts supplier Murata Manufacturing.

Major high-tech names were sold due to their U.S. peers’ weakness.

By contrast, energy-related issues attracted purchases, although oil wholesaler Idemitsu Kosan plunged after it announced a plan to publicly issue new shares, in an apparent effort to realize its business integration with Showa Shell Sekiyu.

Showa Shell, on the other hand, was upbeat on growing expectations that the merger would be carried out successfully.