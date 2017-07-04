Aso expands his base after LDP’s defeat in Tokyo election

Finance Minister Taro Aso announced a merger of party factions that will give him control of the second-largest group within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Aso, who also serves as deputy prime minister, pledged his continued support for Abe, just a day after the LDP suffered a bruising defeat in a Tokyo assembly election that has presented Abe with one of his biggest tests since he took office in late 2012.

“We think that strongly supporting the Abe administration is connected to the public good,” Aso told reporters in Tokyo.

Aso’s new faction is second only to the group chaired by Hiroyuki Hosoda, which has 96 members. The third biggest, with 55 members, is led by Fukushiro Nukaga. Abe hails from the Hosoda faction.

The new faction counts 60 lawmakers as members, while Abe’s group boasts 96 members. Aso’s expanded faction is expected to increase his influence in the administration, although the degree to which he’ll be able to shape major policies is unclear. He was previously among the last of Abe’s ministers to support the decision to delay an increase in the consumption tax until 2019.

In Sunday’s vote, the LDP secured only 23 of the assembly’s 127 seats, its lowest number ever, while Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s Tomin First (Tokyoites First) party won 49 spots, up from six beforehand.

The defeat could signal trouble for the LDP in a national election due by the end of next year and will likely embolden Abe’s critics both within and outside of his party, following a series of scandals that has eroded Abe’s public support.

In 2009, a big loss for the LDP in Tokyo preceded a landslide general election defeat months later. Sunday’s loss also raises the chances that Abe will face a challenge when the LDP holds a leadership contest scheduled for next fall.

“At times like this we must pull ourselves together and reflect on the things that should be reflected on, then move ahead carefully but decisively,” Abe said Monday in remarks carried by NHK.