Japan’s struggling sports sector taps cutting-edge tech to boost popularity

Japanese companies are banking on cutting-edge technologies to stimulate popular interest in sports and underpin the market for athletic games and equipment, which has been shrinking amid the aging of society.

Last autumn, NTT Corp. demonstrated its virtual reality computer technology before a match involving J. League soccer team Omiya Ardija at its stadium in the city of Saitama.

Reporters wore VR headsets and gloves, giving them the virtual experience of a goalkeeper facing a shot.

NTT held a similar VR event in February, in which participants returned virtual serves from pro tennis star Kei Nishikori.

Information and communications technology (ITC) has also been used to improve the way sports are watched. For example, in the Tour de France bicycle race, NTT provided racers’ speed, locations and other detailed information on a real-time basis, using data sent from sensors attached to riders’ bicycles.

Meanwhile, rival telecommunications operator KDDI Corp. is developing a television system to broadcast a sports contest using eight cameras and allow viewers to choose which ones they want to watch.

The Japanese market for sports, including admission sales and merchandise, contracted from ¥7 trillion to ¥5.5 trillion in the 10 years from 2002, according to a government panel on the promotion of sports.

Drops in earnings adversely affect the attraction of sports, leading to slower investment in human resources and equipment. To forestall this vicious cycle, the government aims to promote the adoption of ITC for sports, hoping to expand the market to ¥10.9 trillion in 2020, the year of the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, and ¥15.2 trillion in 2025.

In a related development, pro baseball clubs are starting to adopt cutting-edge technologies to improve player performance. The Yokohama DeNA BayStars and the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles have joined hands with an American venture business and NTT Data Corp., respectively, to analyze other teams’ pitchers by means of VR technology.

Batters wear a VR headset to view pitches by the opposing pitcher expected to take the mound in the next game, an NTT Data executive said. U.S. teams have also shown interest in the technology, the executive said.