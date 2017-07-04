‘Lofted’ North Korean missile flies for 40 minutes, lands in Sea of Japan

North Korea launched a ballistic missile from its east coast that flew for 40 minutes and landed within Japan’s economic exclusive zone in the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

The launch, which occurred around 9:39 a.m., was conducted on a steep “lofted” trajectory, a high-ranking Japanese official said later in the day.

A missile on such a trajectory poses a grave threat to Japan because it falls at a much faster speed than a conventional launch, making an exceedingly difficult target for any U.S.-developed anti-missile defense systems deployed by Japan.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, meanwhile, quoted that country’s military as saying the projectile was a ballistic missile, test-fired from Banghyon, North Pyongan Province, near the border with China.

“This is a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions,” Suga told a news conference.

Japan will “never tolerate repeated provocations” by the North, which has continued to test-fire dozens of ballistic missiles in recent years as they seek more precise launches, Suga said.

“We’ve filed strong protest” against the launch with the North Korean government, Suga added.

Later the day, Japan’s Coast Guard issued a warning for ships in the Sea of Japan, urging them not to approach any possible North Korean missile wreckage.