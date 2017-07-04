Government to collect part of Japan casino revenue to finance steps against gambling addiction

The Japanese government is considering collecting some of the revenue from the operators of casinos to be set up as part of so-called integrated resorts, mainly for financing measures to help prevent gambling addiction, sources said Monday.

The collected money, which will be split between the central and local governments, is also slated to be used to beef up social welfare measures and promote art and culture, the sources said.

The system to collect part of casino revenue will be included in a planned bill that sets the specifics of the operations of integrated resorts, the sources said. The government aims to submit the bill to an extraordinary Diet session seen starting this autumn.

The government plans to distribute the collected funds not only to casino-hosting municipalities but also for tourism promotion in wide areas, including surrounding communities, according to the sources.

The government intends to introduce casino regulations at the world’s highest standards and set up a casino oversight committee as an affiliate of the Cabinet Office.

It is considering slapping tough penalties, including revoking the business license, of casino operators that violate the regulations.