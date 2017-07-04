SK Hynix demands voting rights of up to 33.4% in Toshiba’s chip unit

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc. is asking for up to 33.4 percent of voting rights in Toshiba Corp.’s semiconductor unit, as they continue talks on the sale of the business, sources said Monday.

SK Hynix has joined a consortium chosen by Toshiba as a preferred bidder for Toshiba Memory Corp. in the form of providing loans to a U.S. fund participating in the joint bid, as Toshiba is concerned it may take longer to clear antitrust reviews if a chipmaker takes a stake in the unit.

Western Digital Corp., Toshiba’s joint chip production partner, is opposed to any sale to a third party without its consent.

Cash-strapped Toshiba is rushing to raise funds through the sale of the chip unit as it needs to eliminate negative net worth by next March to avoid being delisted from the Tokyo stock market.

Under the most recent plan, a Japanese state-backed fund — the Innovation Network Corp. of Japan — and the government-owned Development Bank of Japan aimed to take a combined 66.6 percent stake in Toshiba Memory with the rest to be owned by U.S. fund Bain Capital. The South Korean chipmaker was to provide loans to the U.S. fund.

The Japan-U.S.-South Korean consortium was organized by the Japanese government, as it is concerned that Toshiba’s key technology could get into the hands of a foreign company.

Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa said at a news conference last month that the South Korean company will “have no voting rights and therefore technology drain will be prevented.”

But SK Hynix has demanded the right to acquire a portion or even the entire stake to be held by Bain Capital in the future, according to the sources.

INCJ Chairman Toshiyuki Shiga told reporters last Friday that no problems have stalled negotiations but he could not say when the deal could be sealed.

Western Digital, which has jointly invested in Toshiba’s Yokkaichi flash memory plant in Mie Prefecture, has asked a U.S. court to block the deal. The U.S. company is also seeking arbitration with an international court, claiming the sale of the chip unit without its consent breaches their contract.

Ahead of a U.S. court hearing scheduled for July 14, Toshiba said Monday it has submitted a counterargument against the U.S. partner’s claims to the U.S. court.

The Japanese company is looking to raise at least ¥2 trillion ($17.8 billion) from the sale of the chip unit, as it estimates a negative net worth of ¥581.6 billion as of the end of March.

Toshiba also said Monday it will bring Swiss-based Landis+Gyr AG smart meter subsidiary public to sell its holding shares in the subsidiary as part of efforts to bolster its financial conditions.

The Japanese conglomerate said Landis+Gyr is aiming to list on the SIX Swiss Exchange by the end of September. But Toshiba said it is also considering selling Landis+Gyr and could scrap the plan to list the subsidiary if it finds a buyer.