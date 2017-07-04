Trump calls last surviving member, 101, of WWII Doolittle Raiders ahead of July 4

President Donald Trump has spoken with the last surviving member of the World War II-era Doolittle Raiders ahead of Independence Day.

The White House says that Trump spoke Sunday with 101-year-old Lt. Col. Dick Cole of Comfort, Texas, thanking him for his service. Trump also wished Cole a full recovery following a recent fall.

Cole served as the co-pilot of the lead B-25 bomber during the 1942 raid on Tokyo. The mission took place during the early months of America’s involvement in World War II. Leading the group of 16 bombers was Lt. Col. James “Jimmy” Doolittle.

The crews knew they wouldn’t have enough fuel to return and had to bail out over China. Three crewmen died in the raid, and three of those captured by the Japanese were executed.