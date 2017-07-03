Dollar rises to ¥112.80 after early dive on Tokyo election

The dollar rose around ¥112.80 in Tokyo trading on Monday, backed chiefly by higher long-term U.S. interest rates and crude oil prices, erasing early losses on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s historic defeat in Sunday’s Tokyo metropolitan assembly election.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.79-79, up from ¥112.06-07 at the same time on Friday. The euro was at $1.1394-1394, down from $1.1411-1412, and at ¥128.51-52, up from ¥127.88-89.

The dollar briefly dived below ¥111.90 in Oceanian trading early in the morning, as the LDP’s crushing defeat boosted concerns that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will see his centripetal force weaken within the ruling party and have difficulty carrying out his Abenomics growth policy, traders said.

However, the election result’s impact on the currency market was short-lived, with the dollar rallying near ¥112.40 in the Tokyo morning.

“In view of the dollar’s resilience, investors moved to repurchase the greenback,” a currency broker said.

The dollar was also supported by the Nikkei stock average’s rebound due partly to stronger-than-expected numbers in the Bank of Japan’s latest “tankan” business sentiment survey, released in the morning.

The U.S. currency widened gains versus the yen in late Tokyo trading, thanks to rises in U.S. Treasury yields in off-hours trading and crude oil prices as well as European stocks, traders said.