Chinese naval surveillance ship enters Japanese waters near Hokkaido

A Chinese naval surveillance ship entered Japanese territorial waters southwest of Hokkaido on Sunday, the Defense Ministry said.

The ship was sailing eastward in the Tsugaru Strait between the prefectures of Hokkaido and Aomori when it entered Japanese waters southwest off the island of Kojima at around 10:40 a.m. (1:40 a.m. GMT).

The ship left the waters at around 12:10 p.m. and went across the strait to the Pacific.

No Self-Defense Forces vessel was mobilized in response to the incident because the Chinese ship’s act was deemed safe passage under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, the ministry said.

This marked the third entry into Japanese territorial waters by a Chinese naval vessel. A Chinese naval surveillance ship sailed near islands off Kagoshima Prefecture in June last year.