In a first, Okayama hospital combines healthy parts of donor’s lungs to make one for successful transplant

In a world first, Okayama University Hospital announced Sunday that it has succeeded in combining parts of a brain-dead donor’s two lungs to make one lung and transplanting it into a woman in her 50s.

The lower parts of both of the female donor’s two lungs were damaged, making a normal transplantation of a whole lung impossible, according to Dr. Takahiro Oto, professor and surgeon at the university who performed the surgery on Saturday.

“In Japan, donated organs are in short supply and we cannot waste even one,” Oto told a news conference. “We want to save patients by using parts of organs that are in good condition.”

The woman who received the operation lives in Okayama Prefecture. In 2007, she became sick from emphysema, in which air sacs in the lungs are damaged and cause short breath and coughs. In 2011, she received a transplant of her right lung, and her condition improved. But then her left lung became damaged. She has been on an artificial respirator.

In the surgery, Oto created one whole lung with the upper half of the donor’s left lung and the upper third of her right lung. The recipient is in stable condition and should be discharged in about three months.

Oto had tested the method with pig lungs for several years.

The donor, who is in her 50s, was declared brain dead at Oshima Hospital, a prefectural hospital in Amami, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Thursday.

“I am sincerely thankful for the donation of precious lungs,” the patient who underwent the operation said in a statement. “If I get better, I would like to travel overseas and enjoy the scenary together with the donor.”

Okayama University Hospital has succeeded in various types of lung transplants. In 2013, the university successfully carried out the world’s first middle lobe transfer from a living donor — a mother — into her 3-year-old son.