Iraqis set to fete Mosul victory as civilians flee raging battle blocks away

Iraqis prepared on Sunday to celebrate an expected victory over Islamic State in Mosul, just blocks away from battles raging in the last few districts where the militants are dug in.

Troops tied white banners and Iraqi flags to lamp posts and damaged buildings including the Hadba minaret, which the jihadis blew up in June along with the adjoining Grand al-Nuri Mosque, as airstrikes and mortars rained down nearby.

It was from al-Nuri’s pulpit that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate three years ago.

Authorities are planning a week of nationwide celebrations, according to a government statement, and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is expected to visit Mosul to formally declare victory.

Mosul’s fall would mark the effective end of the Iraqi half of the caliphate that Islamic State declared three years ago in parts of Iraq and Syria. The group still controls territory west and south of Mosul, where tens of thousands of civilians live.

Soldiers from the elite Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) retook the Makawi district of Mosul’s Old City on Sunday, a military statement said, a few blocks from the western banks of the Tigris. Reaching the river will give Iraqi forces control over the entire city and is expected by the end of this week.

A U.S.-led international coalition is providing air and ground support to the offensive, which Iraq’s army and militarized police are also fighting in a multi-pronged attack.

Federal police chief Lt. Gen. Raed Shakir Jawdat said his forces had completed their mission in southern parts of the Old City on Saturday and those areas still needed to be cleared of explosives and corpses from two weeks of fighting.

“Unfortunately until now there are families besieged and there are many discarded enemy corpses, and unfortunately many civilians have been martyred, so we must remove them,” he told Reuters in western Mosul.

“The areas must be cleared of bombs. We must make the areas safe so that civilians can return.”

Nearly nine months of grinding urban warfare have displaced 900,000 people, about half the city’s prewar population, and killed thousands, according to aid organizations.

Thousands of residents are believed to be trapped in the Old City with little food, water, medicine and no access to health services, according to those who managed to flee.

After CTS units captured the al-Nuri mosque complex on Thursday, Abadi declared the end of Islamic State’s caliphate, which he called “a state of falsehoood.

Baghdadi has left the fighting in Mosul to local commanders and is believed to be hiding on the Iraq-Syrian border, according to U.S. and Iraqi military sources.

The group has moved its remaining command and control structures to Mayadin, in eastern Syria, U.S. intelligence sources said last month, without indicating if Baghdadi was also hiding in the same area.

Baghdadi has often been reported killed or wounded. Russia said on June 17 its forces might have killed him in an air strike in Syria. But Washington says it has no information to corroborate such reports and Iraqi officials are also skeptical.

As airstrikes pound the last pockets of territory held by the Islamic State group in Mosul Sunday, hundreds of civilians are meanwhile fleeing, many so badly injured they had to be carried over the mounds of rubble clogging the Old city’s narrow streets.

The civilians — mostly women and children — are fleeing the city in waves of displacement as Iraqi forces push toward the Tigris River, according to Iraqi special forces Maj. Gen. Sami al-Aridi.

Iraq’s special forces are now some 450 meters from the river’s bank, al-Aridi said. He expects to reach the Tigris within days.

After a strike, groups of civilians appeared covered in dust. Dozens were injured with what appeared to be shrapnel wounds. One woman collapsed trying to climb through a destroyed home, apparently suffering from dehydration.

Civilians trapped inside the under-siege Old City — where temperatures have soared to 45 degrees Celsius and are expected to climb in the days ahead — have suffered water and food shortages for months.

The United Nations estimates that tens of thousands of civilians are still trapped inside the Old City.

Iraqi forces launched the operation to retake the Old City in mid-June. After eight months of grueling battles to retake Mosul, the dense west Mosul neighborhood is IS’ last stand in Iraq’s second-largest city.

Iraq’s prime minister declared an end to the IS caliphate in June after Iraqi forces retook the landmark al-Nuri mosque in the Old City and pledged victory was “near.”