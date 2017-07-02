Trump to speak with Abe, Xi as North Korea nuclear issue looms large

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak by telephone with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday in talks that will likely be centered around North Korea’s nuclear program.

The White House said Saturday that the calls would take place starting at 8 p.m. Sunday but did not elaborate on the subject of the conversations.

The North Korean issue has been one of the top foreign policy issues for the Trump administration as it seeks to rein in the isolated regime of dictator Kim Jong Un. Pyongyang has conducted a spat of missile and nuclear tests in defiance of U.N. sanctions over the last 18 months, including a barrage in March that the North said was training for a strike on U.S. military bases in Japan.

Experts said the hypothetical target of that drill was U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

The White House has worked closely with the Abe administration on the North Korean issue, but had until recently pinned its hopes on China, Pyongyang’s sole ally, to use its leverage with its neighbor to pressure the North.

Trump and Xi held a summit in April, where he sought to work with China to ratchet up “maximum pressure” on the recalcitrant Kim regime.

The U.S. leader, however, declared on Twitter late last month that China’s efforts had “not worked out.”

On Friday, Trump wrapped up a two-day meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, with two agreeing to take a “phased and comprehensive” approach to curbing the North’s missile and nuclear ambitions, while also leaving the door open for dialogue “under the right circumstances.”

In a joint statement issued after their meeting at the White House, the two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to trilateral security cooperation with Japan, saying it “contributes to enhanced deterrence and defense against the North Korean threat.”

The two also said they would further discuss ideas to bolster cooperation at the upcoming U.S.-South Korea-Japan trilateral summit on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit later this week.