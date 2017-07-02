Voting begins in Tokyo assembly battle pitting Abe’s LDP against Koike-led party

Voters in Tokyo headed to the ballot box Sunday to deliver their verdict on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling party after scandals sent support for the leader tumbling.

Polls show his long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party could suffer a beating at the hands of an upstart party led by Gov. Yuriko Koike in elections for Tokyo’s political assembly. Koike, who defected from the LDP only last month, is one of Japan’s most popular politicians.

A loss in Tokyo could stir up criticism of Abe within his party, where potential rivals are positioning themselves to end his run as Japan’s third-longest serving premier since World War II. It could also hurt the party’s chances in a national election due next year. In 2009, a big loss for the LDP in Tokyo preceded a landslide general election defeat months later.

Voting began at 7 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m. in the city of 13.7 million, which accounts for about a fifth of Japan’s economy. Once ballot booths close, public broadcaster NHK will provide projections of the results based on exit polls.

A survey published Wednesday by Jiji news saw Koike’s Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First) and affiliated groups gaining a majority of the 127 seats. Immediately before the election, Koike’s party had only six seats in the Tokyo assembly, compared with 57 for Abe’s LDP, according to the assembly’s office.

Koike has campaigned on a platform of open government, cutting wasteful spending and a pledge to bring more women into the assembly. The LDP has sought to portray her as indecisive for delaying the relocation of the iconic Tsukiji fish market over pollution concerns and insisting on reviewing the ballooning cost of the 2020 Olympics.

Abe, 62, has seen his popularity suffer due to ministerial gaffes and allegations of cronyism over government support given to a school run by one of his close friends.

In the days leading up to the poll, two close allies of Abe became embroiled in controversy. Defense Minister Tomomi Inada came under fire for appearing to make political use of the Self-Defense Forces in a stump speech for a party candidate and former education minister Hakubun Shimomura, who heads the party’s Tokyo chapter, was accused of mishandling political donations.

This followed the revelation of an audio recording in which a junior female LDP lawmaker allegedly abused one of her secretaries physically and verbally.

In the wake of these embarrassments, more popular colleagues such as Shinjiro Koizumi, the 36-year-old son of a former prime minister, have taken a prominent role in the Tokyo campaign.

In a speech in Tokyo on Wednesday, Abe apologized for the angry exchanges over scandals that dominated the last parliamentary session, and vowed to fight on. “A castle that takes three years to build can be destroyed in a day,” he said.

Koike, 64, is a former television journalist fluent in English and Arabic who has served as environment minister and defense minister, as well as a ruling party executive. A big win would give her momentum to take her more populist message on to the national stage.

In the 2009 Tokyo poll, the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito lost their dominant position in the assembly — months before a resounding defeat to the Democratic Party of Japan in a general election that led to more than three years in opposition. This time, however, Abe doesn’t have to call a vote until December 2018, a few months after the LDP is due for a formal leadership election.

A total of 259 people, including a record 65 women, have filed candidacies for the race. The LDP has officially endorsed 60 candidates, with Koike’s party fielding 50, the Japanese Communist Party 37, and the Democratic Party and Komeito 23 each, among other parties. Koike’s Tomin First has also backed 11 independent candidates.