Japan, EU continue to wrangle over dairy, auto tariffs

Japan and the European Union still have differences to work out before signing a free trade deal, government officials said Saturday after two days of ministerial talks in Tokyo.

“We have made a significant progress but some important issues are still on the table,” Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters after the talks.

The two economies sought to reach a broad agreement before their leaders meet next week by discussing tariffs on European dairy products and Japanese automobiles.

“We have not yet reached an agreement. We are in a deadlock,” Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Yuji Yamamoto said after the morning session of his meeting with his EU counterparts in Tokyo.

Kishida also attended the talks, which involved EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom and EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan.

In the afternoon, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko met with Malmstrom and urged the early elimination of the EU’s 10 percent tariff on Japanese automobiles, according to a Japanese official who attended the meeting.

Seko told the EU commissioner that Japan’s rivals in South Korea have a competitive edge in the European market thanks to a bilateral FTA that eliminated import duties on Korean automobiles.

Malmstrom said tariff cuts cannot easily be achieved because European automakers are the biggest source of jobs in the 28-member bloc, the Japanese official said.

“Intense negotiations ongoing this morning. Cars and agriculture the two big outstanding issues,” Malmstrom tweeted before the talks.

The EU is demanding the elimination of tariffs on cheese and more access to Japan’s market for wine, pork, chocolates and lumber.

Farmers in Japan are concerned a trade deal will trigger a flood of highly competitive farm products from Europe.

The ministers and commissioners continued to negotiate throughout Saturday after failing to reach a compromise at a meeting the previous day. Their top leaders will meet at the Group of 20 summit of major economies in Germany on July 7.

Japan and the EU say striking a deal will send a strong message to countries that are leaning toward more protectionist stances and demonstrate the importance of maintaining free and fair trade.

Before Friday, the chief negotiators of the two sides had spent three weeks holding talks in Tokyo.

The European Union and Japan together account for around 30 percent of the global economy. They kicked off the trade talks in 2013.