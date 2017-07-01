Record 498 people qualified for mental illness redress linked to work in fiscal 2016

The number of people in Japan declared eligible for compensation for mental illnesses caused by stress, overwork and other workplace-related factors totaled 498 in fiscal 2016, the most since comparable data emerged in fiscal 1983, the health ministry said in a report Friday.

The figure for the year to March was up 26 from fiscal 2015 and topped 400 for the fifth consecutive year, the ministry said.

Of the total, 84 either killed themselves or attempted because of overwork, down by nine but still the fourth-highest total on record, the ministry said.

In terms of suicides, attempted suicides and recognized compensation claims, a marked increase in cases emerged in workers 29 or younger.

This bracket included Matsuri Takahashi, the young employee at ad giant Dentsu Inc. who killed herself on Christmas Day in 2015 due to overwork. Her death at the age of 24 was officially declared a case of karoshi (death by overwork) in fiscal 2016.

“The number of recognized workers hit the record high in fiscal 2016 on the back of growing awareness that people suffering from work-related mental problems could be certified eligible for such redress,” a ministry official said.

“Many cases were caused by human relationships in the workplace, rather than long working hours,” the official added.

The number of claims filed for work-related mental illness redress in fiscal 2016 rose by 71 to 1,586, breaking the record for the fourth year straight.

By age group, the health ministry recognized 107 people in their 20s, up by 20, and nine in their teens, up by seven compared with fiscal 2015.

The other groups shrank slightly, with 136 in their 30s, 144 in their 40s, and 82 in their 50s recognized.

Of the younger group, 22 people in their 20s and two in their teens either committed suicide or attempted to, up from 14 and zero, respectively, from fiscal 2015.

As for what triggered the maladies, 149 people cited changes in work quality or quantity, including working hours. Bullying and problems with bosses were cited by 100 people.

By sector, the tallies came to 91 in manufacturing, 80 in medical and welfare, and 57 in wholesale and retail.