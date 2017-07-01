Taxis, buses will be allowed to transport cargo starting in September

The transport ministry said Friday it will allow cargo transport by taxi and chartered bus in depopulated areas by changing regulations to respond to the nationwide shortage of truck drivers.

The ministry plans to start the new scheme on Sept. 1 in areas such as cities with populations below 30,000.

After the changes, drivers of taxis and chartered buses will be able to transport goods after peak hours on condition they obtain permission to engage in cargo transport operations.

Currently, even taxi and bus drivers who have received permission to deliver packages cannot transport goods unless they use heavy vehicles such as trucks.

The ministry also plans to let those who are licensed to drive cabs and buses transport passengers by van in sparsely populated regions.