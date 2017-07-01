Trump White House can pay well, though Ivanka and others work for free
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway (left) laughs with deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders before U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivered joint statements from the Rose Garden on Friday. | REUTERS

/

Trump White House can pay well, though Ivanka and others work for free

AP

WASHINGTON – More than 40 percent of White House staffers earn in excess of $100,000 a year, according to new salary details released Friday. And some of the wealthiest aides to President Donald Trump aren’t paid at all.

A White House staff salary document shows that 22 of Trump’s aides, including some of those best known to the public, earn $179,700. They include chief strategist Steve Bannon; chief of staff Reince Priebus; press secretary Sean Spicer; senior counselor Kellyanne Conway; Omarosa Manigault, the former “Apprentice” contestant who serves as director of communications for the White House office of public liaison; and social media director Dan Scavino.

Several of the president’s closest aides are choosing not to take a salary. Among those forgoing pay are Trump’s daughter Ivanka, identified in the official document as “first daughter and adviser to the president,” and son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. A presidential assistant for intragovernmental and technology initiatives, Reed Cordish, is also going unpaid. He too comes from a real estate family.

Other aides such as Gary Cohn, formerly a top executive at Goldman Sachs, are working at a steep discount of $30,000.

The highest-paid staffer appears to be senior policy adviser Mark House, who is making $187,100 a year, according to the 16-page document.

The White House has been required to report the salaries and staff titles to Congress every year since 1995.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway (left) laughs with deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders before U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivered joint statements from the Rose Garden on Friday. | REUTERS

,