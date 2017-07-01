Disneyland takes wives off auction block on ‘Pirates’ ride

Yo ho, yo ho, no pirate’s wife for me.

Disneyland’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride is losing a scene where bound and crying women are on an auction block for pirates to buy as wives.

A banner that now says, “Auction, take a wench for a bride” will be changed to “Auction, Surrender yer loot,” and the women on the auction block will become pirates.

Disneyland spokeswoman Suzi Brown said Friday the changes will be made at the Paris park in July and at the parks in Anaheim, California, and Florida next year.

The change is the most recent of several updates to the ride to match modern sensibilities, including one where a scene was altered to have pirates chasing a woman’s food instead of the woman.