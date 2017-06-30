Kabuki star Ebizo to create English version of Kobayashi’s blog

A week after TV announcer Mao Kobayashi’s death from breast cancer, her husband, kabuki star Ichikawa Ebizo, says he plans to launch an English version of the blog she updated until her final days.

“I’ve heard that not only Japanese but also foreigners are interested in Mao and her blog,” Ebizo said in a post on his own blog Friday evening. “I hope it will help people around the world who are battling breast cancer as well and their families.”

Ebizo said he will upload translations of Kobayashi’s blog little by little every day. “I will start trying tonight,” he said.

“I believe this was something Mao wanted to do,” Ebizo said. “I hope her thoughts will reach people all over the world.”

Kobayashi began writing about her ordeal last September, three months after Ebizo publicly confirmed she was battling cancer.

In a refreshing departure from cultural norms, Kobayashi used the blog, titled Kokoro (Heart), to openly discuss her experience with breast cancer treatments and her daily life with her family.

The positive and future-oriented blog entries touched and inspired many in Japan, not just people with the same disease.

In November, the BBC listed Kobayashi as one of 100 most influential and inspirational women in the world, praising her blog as “groundbreaking in a country where people do not like to discuss personal issues.”