More effects of extreme weather in form of heat waves, heavy rains recorded

Half a degree Celsius of global warming has been enough to increase heat waves and heavy rains in many regions of the planet, researchers reported Friday.

Comparing two 20-year periods — 1960-79 and 1991-2010 — between which average global temperatures jumped 0.5 C (0.9 Fahrenheit), scientists found that several kinds of extreme weather gained in duration and intensity.

The hottest summer temperatures increased by more than 1 C (1.8 F) across a quarter of Earth’s land areas, while the coldest winter temperatures warmed by more then 2.5 C (4.5 F).

The intensity of extreme precipitation grew nearly 10 percent across a quarter of all land masses, and the duration of hot spells — which can fuel devastating forest fires — lengthened by a week in half of land areas.

These changes were well outside the bounds of natural variability, according to the study, which was published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

“We have to rely on climate models to predict the future,” said lead author Carl-Friedrich Schleussner, a researcher at the Potsdam Institute of Climate Impact Research.

“But given that we now have observational evidence of around 1 C warming, we can also look at the real-life impacts this warming has brought,” he said in a statement.

In science, observed trends are generally seen as more reliable than projections, which can vary sharply depending on the assumptions made.

Changes in climate — sometimes defined as “average weather” — can only be detected across time periods measured in decades or longer.

Global warming caused mostly by the burning of fossil fuels began slowly in the early 19th century with the onset of industrialization, but has accelerated rapidly over the last 50 or 60 years.

Another study, released Thursday, said man-made climate change contributed to scorching heat across Western Europe this month, when Portugal suffered deadly forest fires and many nations sweltered under record-breaking temperatures, scientists said.

Monthly temperatures for June were about 3 degrees above long-term averages for Western Europe, the World Weather Attribution group of scientists said in a report.

Climate change has made the intensity and frequency of such heat at least four times more likely in France, Switzerland, the Netherlands and central England, and 10 times more likely in Portugal and Spain, the study found.

The scientists said the heat was vanishingly unlikely to be a freak natural event and could not be explained by shifts in the sun’s output or by other natural factors such as low amounts of sun-dimming volcanic dust in the atmosphere.

The 196-nation Paris Agreement, inked in the French capital in 2015, vowed to cap the rise of the planet’s average surface temperature at “well under” 2 C (3.6 F), and to “pursue efforts” to block it at 1.5 C (2.7 C).

To inform that effort, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) — the U.N.’s top science advisory group — will issue a report for policy makers in September 2018 on the feasibility of the 1.5 C target, and what impacts might be avoided if it is met.

The new study — one of thousands that will be reviewed by the IPCC — suggests even a half-degree rise is significant.

“With the warming the world has already experienced, we can see very clearly that a difference of 0.5 C really does matter,” said coauthor Erich Fischer, a scientist at ETH Zurich in Switzerland.

Earlier research based on computer models, also led by Schleussner, concluded that 2 C of warming would — compared to 1.5 C — double the severity of crop failures, water shortages and heat waves in many regions of the world.

It also found that holding the rise in temperature to 1.5 C would give coral reefs — the cornerstone of ecosystems that sustain half a billion people and a quarter of marine wildlife — a fighting chance of adapting to warmer and more acidic seas.

An extra half a degree on top, however, would expose most reefs to possible extinction by the end of the century.